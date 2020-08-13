Your photo of the Will Not Comply Protest graphically demonstrated why we are unable to get the COVID-19 virus under control. The photo shows a woman holding a sign saying, "I will not lose my business because you lose your mind." The woman is not wearing a mask and appears to be in close proximity to other demonstrators.
All over the world, the wearing of masks and social distancing have demonstrated success in lowering the incidence of the virus in their population, with the subsequent opening of their businesses. This includes third world countries.
I have always maintained if you are doing something and getting the same bad results, do something different. I suggest trying something that has proven to work.
As a retired junior high teacher I recall we always had a small percentage of our student body who loudly proclaimed "they had rights" but were vague on the responsibilities these rights implied. It appears these me-me-me kids have grown big.
Carlisle Harrison
Hermiston
