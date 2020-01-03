This writing has to do with the pile of weeds which the other day caused a traffic snarl on one of Eastern Washington’s roadways.
I can’t resist stating here that as a farmhand I’ve “been there done that,” at least out in the fields — dug farm equipment out of piles of dried-out, wind-blown Russian thistles (even worse, green ones), which is the weed that was involved in the traffic snarl.
Maybe this incident will help urban folks to better understand the serious need there is for farmers to change over to, or ramp up, conservation-based efforts to control this increasingly dominant weed, by precision farming (prudently chem-fallowing) the soils and direct seeding the crops they farm.
Vehicle traffic isn’t the only victim this weed can take hostage during its life cycle, if not wisely managed. More and more significantly large portions of crops grown en masse on dryland farms are simply unable to successfully compete for the moisture that Russian thistles, if they’re not dealt with early on in their growth stage, outright steal from the ground — especially with the warmer and drier weather years we’re experiencing today.
Kinda reminds you of another form of “Russian mischief” and the problem with it, doesn’t it? Not to mention also reminding us, in part, of why there’s legitimate need for recognizing climate change as being something that’s genuinely real, and not the “fake news” one particular president so deceivingly claims it is.
Les Ruark
Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.