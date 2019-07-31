How ironic. This weekend, after pro-democracy protests in Russia resulted in the detention of more than 1,000 Russians, our country’s president chose to send out an ugly Twitter storm disparaging a U.S. congressman and his district.
What a lost opportunity.
I can’t imagine any president in recent history, Republican or Democrat, choosing to ignore the Russian protests. Presidents Bush 1 and 2, Ford, Reagan and Nixon each would have seized the moment to publicly call for Russian authorities to let the people speak, and to nudge Russia towards democracy.
Instead our president chooses to use his public position to pick a fight with a senior U.S. congressman and the congressman’s district.
What has become of the GOP?
Let’s support democratic values around the world by taking the high road, condemning the bad behavior of both the Russian and American presidents.
Bill Aney
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.