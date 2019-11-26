I was taken aback by the broad generalizations regarding the history of race in this nation by Mr. Wandschneider in his Main Street article (Wednesday, November 20, 2019).
While it’s true that our government has much to answer for regarding many of the awful racist stains on our country’s history — resegregation of the military by progressive Democrat President Woodrow Wilson, formation of the Ku Klux Klan by the Democrat Party in response to Republic Party reconstruction efforts after the Civil War, and internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II by Democrat President Franklin Roosevelt, to name a few — we as a people, nevertheless, have much to celebrate.
The very founding of this nation speaks to the ideal of equality for all — an ideal, I imagine, we as flawed and imperfect beings will be struggling with until the end of time. Our men and women of many races fought and died in a devastating war to abolish slavery, continuing to open pathways toward that ideal.
To brush off these struggles as racism does little to promote solutions.
Trina Rice
Enterprise
