Since the horrific police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, there has been a growing movement to "defund the police." I have been puzzled by this, trying to understand why so many people would want to dismantle the organizations that risk their lives to protect us.
Unfortunately, as a white American, I have been taking my safety for granted.
I grew up in Umatilla County, even though I currently live in Portland. Their county and city police departments have never had a history of racial discrimination. Furthermore, I understand why county commissioners and police officers are disrespected by the massive protest movement.
On the other hand, other parts of the country have a long history of police brutality. The South, for example, is known for systemic racism. Black Americans are constantly targeted by police in cities like Atlanta and New Orleans.
When you are a white citizen living in the state of Oregon, it is difficult to understand why this protest movement is occurring. However, if you were an African American living in an inner city, you would never feel safe around police. Other parts of the U.S. have police departments that are broken and need complete overhauls. These killings of unarmed Black men happen over and over again, and the only way to prevent this is to reconstruct police departments.
While Umatilla County police would never discriminate based on race, other parts of the country struggle with corrupt law enforcement. I hope people can understand that.
Michael Vescio Jr.
Portland
