I am strongly supporting the candidacy and election of Dan Dorran for Umatilla County commissioner Position #3. Dan is a proven leader with a “can do” attitude with regard to many of the issues facing Umatilla County.
Umatilla County needs leadership that promotes collaboration and cooperation, which are two strengths that Dan brings to the table in any forum. This is critical in the governance of Umatilla County in relationship to its charter. Dan understands the importance of the county's economic development, whether it be in the areas of water infrastructure, the development of the Depot land, transportation infrastructure, and land use planning. His ability to listen, research and apply problem-solving skills is extremely needed in the position of Umatilla County commissioner in these unprecedented times. In working with Dan over the years I have found Dan to be a person of integrity, honesty and one that will stand up for his beliefs.
My wife Anne and I have the greatest respect for Dan Dorran and his wife Terry. They are grounded individuals that only have the best interest of Umatilla County. We encourage you to vote for Dan Dorran for Umatilla County commissioner #3.
Larry Givens
Milton-Freewater
