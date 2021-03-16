Maybe you say, “The government is making too many regulations that interfere with running my business the way I want.” But really, who makes those decisions?
First, we voters vote for the politicians who we believe will work for us. We contribute to their campaign funds and write to the winners. At the same time, corporations and organizations also contribute campaign funds; however, with their money, they can hire lobbyists to influence legislation for their benefit. (This is what “Citizens United” is about.) Much of the time, the lobbyists construct bills and hand them to the legislators who submit them for the decision process. Do you think the lobbyists are promoting and writing legislation that benefits everyone? No, they propose and write legislation to benefit their employers. Do these employers and lobbyists stop to think about the effect their legislation will have on others? Who will benefit if their bill is put into law? Who will be hurt?
What about the bureaucrats, those who work for the government and do the “grunt work” to enable the decisions made by the politicians? Do they make too many decisions? For whom do they make decisions? My experience as a former state bureaucrat is that my job was to do what the politicians assigned me to do. Almost every assignment was unpopular with various segments of the population because people have differing needs and expectations.
My advice to anyone who is unhappy with a regulation is to find out who influenced the passing of the bill that included the problem regulation, who it benefits, and why was the regulation included in the implementation of the legislation. What is your representative’s position? Did you follow the legislation, and did you inform your representative of your point of view? And why did you vote for or against that representative, and did you vote? So you see, it all circles back to the responsible parties — the voters.
Being a responsible citizen is not easy.
Evelyn Swart
