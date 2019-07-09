If printed, this letter will be after the 4th of July. This is our most patriotic celebration where we express our appreciation and gratitude for those who fought and died to create this wonderful country.
Home grown Nike almost got it right. They produced a new sneaker featuring the Betsy Ross American flag on the heel. This flag had 13 six-pointed stars in a circle and was the very first American flag. This might have been a good way for Nike to apologize for supporting failed quarterback Colin Kaepernick in their recent "Just Do It" campaign. As the first to take a knee during the National Anthem, this unpatriotic has-been has somehow become a big hero to a segment of our society. He must have tremendous clout, as he told Phil Knight (Oregon's richest person) to stop production of this shoe because it “carried offensive slavery connotations.” What a ridiculous accusation, but sure enough, Phil buckled to this pressure and stopped production even though some of these sneakers had already been delivered to retail outlets. Now that is real power.
How ironic this unpatriotic failure as a pro quarterback has been made rich and famous posing as this poor mistreated guy who has sacrificed so much to further his phony cause. I expect him to be chosen as a vice presidential running mate for at least one of the democratic contenders (since Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is too young).
Another sad situation involves soccer star Megan Rapinoe. She is proudly and defiantly gay and has happily announced she would never visit the White House if the team won. Her exact words were pretty profane, so I can't repeat them here. She offers no apologies and freely admits her hatred for our president. I see she has gladly accepted an invitation from AOC, however. Maybe they will discuss the Gangreen New Deal?
Being gay is her personal choice, but she is not playing for herself — she is playing for the country and the Americans who support this team. She should show some respect for the National Anthem, the country and for the office of president. It should be an honor to visit the White House, no matter who is in office. I would rather lose without her than be so ashamed and embarrassed winning with her. The sad truth is if you are a sports superstar in the USA, you get a pass for bad behavior.
David Burns
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.