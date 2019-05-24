In May of 2018, I was lucky enough to get offered a job working for Union Pacific at the Hinkle yard. My family and I sold almost everything we owned, and moved from Springfield, Missouri to Oregon. I started as an apprentice electrician, and was granted journeyman status just before my probation period was completed. It was a great career and a nice family-supporting wage.
Fast forward to March 2019, and the career opportunity we moved halfway across the country to invest ourselves in just vanishes. I get that companies have to make hard choices, and that a lot of other people were affected by the layoffs, but it was devastating to my family. I just hope that everyone affected by these layoffs finds a new career that will be able to support their families.
Jonathan Slagley
Irrigon
