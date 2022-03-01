We are a rural, hunting family and would never kill a wolf or a coyote. Research in several states has proven wolves and coyotes prefer to eat wild game. Destroying their family structures leads to increased livestock predation. So we buy beef only from ranchers that use predator-friendly practices, available locally.
Currently before the state Legislature are two bills: House Bill 4080 authorizes creation of “predator damage control districts” to pay the controversial “Wildlife Services” program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture to kill Oregon’s wildlife deemed a threat to private property, without having to use or consider nonlethal methods. End of year 2020, this program killed 201,606 native wildlife in Oregon.
HB 4127 requests an additional $1 million on the heels of $400,000 from the Legislature, just last year, to be paid into the current Wolf Compensation Fund. This fund was established to support nonlethal prevention methods and compensate rancher losses. These funds have been misused to supply livestock managers with “tools” such as telemetry equipment tuned to wolf radio collars and ATVs used in state-issued kill orders. “Coexistence” doesn’t mean deputizing these compensated livestock managers to hunt down state-protected wildlife.
Before handing out any tax candy, the political arm of the livestock industry needs to prove the same success as individual ranchers. The largest sheep operation in Idaho has proven such success. Even after initial skepticism, the most cost-effective protection of their business is nonlethal methods over killing programs or reimbursement fund programs. See link to film: wildlifecoexistence.org/the-wood-river-wolf-project.
Killing everything in order to do our human business is not the future we want to hand our children.
Susan Strass
Bend
