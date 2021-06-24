I got my Pendleton city utility bill for $124.15, along with a nice letter from the Public Works Department telling us how cheap our utility bills are. They say we are 27th out of 42 cities.
What they don't say is that that the more expensive utility bills are all in Western Oregon, with higher wages than Pendleton; closest to us are The Dalles and Bend. The amazing fact is that most of the cities below us are in Eastern Oregon or Eastern Washington. Seven of the cities with lower rates are cities we are in competition with for businesses, industry and tourism.
Why would they send this letter out to all utility users knowing the above facts? I wonder if our city department heads think we all would believe their propaganda.
Even high-paid city management are not always correct.
Rex J. Morehouse
Pendleton
