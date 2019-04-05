With the notice of increasing the water and sewer rates for what seem to be very worthwhile causes, has anyone asked some questions about this? Such as, is any of the increased funding going to pay increases for the staff? Are the corporate customers also being increased at the same rates, or are the residential customers subsidizing the hotels, motels, restaurants car washes, not to mention the community pool and other businesses?
With all of the corruption in government it is a cause of concern to me, but maybe you have already checked into this. The final question is that, since the increases are for specific needs, are the rates going to decrease after these projects are finished?
Gene Snyder
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.