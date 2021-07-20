I recently overheard a couple of older men discussing problems employers were having to fill employment openings. One guy was adamant that the unemployed were all a bunch of "slackers." He claimed they were choosing not to work because they were "on the dole" of the government.
After several minutes of chastising these "slackers," the less talkative of the two asked the other if he had been vaccinated. His answer was, he was choosing not to be vaccinated and he didn't want to talk about it.
What a hypocrite.
Merriam-Webster defines a slacker as one who shirks work or obligation.
I believe a case could be made that working and getting vaccinations are obligations of being part of our society. I further believe the case for getting vaccinated might be a higher calling than working. Not getting vaccinated could result in that person exposing a person with a compromised health condition, resulting in their death. We have seen too much of this in Umatilla County already.
The case can also be made that the non-vaccinated individual is knowingly or unknowingly depending on society to protect them through "herd immunity." Welfare by another name. Choosing not to "work" could result in you being called a "slacker."
Carlisle Harrison
Hermiston
