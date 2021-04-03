Having just received my first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, I am relieved and very, very grateful.
Thanks go to Aristotle for his insights regarding how to derive deductions and principles based on observation.
Thank you to Sir Francis Bacon for inventing the scientific method.
Shout out to Robert Koch for his postulates — the four criteria designed to establish a causative relationship between a microbe and a disease.
Great work Russian scientist Dmitry Ivanovsky and Dutch scientist Martinus W. Beijerinck for discovering viruses and demonstrating that viruses can — and do — cause disease.
Thank you Moderna and Hamilton Bennett — Moderna’s senior director of vaccine access and partnerships.
And definitely thank you to Anthony Fauci. His perseverance and leadership in the face of anti-intellectual, know-nothing and dangerous leadership continues to amaze.
I am also particularly grateful to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation for their thoughtful leadership, careful planning and delivery of vaccinations to tribal members, as well as to others outside of their immediate community. This has been deeply inspiring. Thank you.
And of course, thank you BiMart and their excellent pharmacist Itzel who helped me get an appointment and receive the vaccine.
Just as it takes a village to raise a child, it takes the long arc of scientific inquiry to vaccinate a population, complimented by hard-working, dedicated professionals who work every day to make us all safer.
Thank you, all.
Andrew Picken
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.