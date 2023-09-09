Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

Your pull-out on the upcoming season of football — Kickoff '23 — was great and encompassed more than just Umatilla County. Now how about the women and the volleyball season? 

We have a lot of great female athletes here in Eastern Oregon and they should get the same treatment as football. You would not want people to think you were discriminating against girls sports.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.