Despite a global pandemic, residents of Umatilla and Morrow counties shared the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.
Generosity throughout our area resulted in 3,499 shoebox gifts collected at curbside drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected 9,127,591 such gifts in 2021. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2021, the ministry is now sending more than 10 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Through shoeboxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — volunteers from Umatilla and Morrow counties brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 188 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories
Across our nation, shoebox packers shop for shoebox gift deals year round, and many serve at a deeper level. Information about ways Eastern Oregon participants can get involved year round can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ.
These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they they are loved and not forgotten.
I would like to thank Tammy Malgesini and the East Oregonian for helping us get the word out about this great project last fall, and of course each individual and family that donated.
Barb Wattenburger
Hermiston
