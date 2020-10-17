My choice for Umatilla County commissioner is HollyJo Beers.
She will end the "good ol' boys" club, promote women's equal rights, protect property rights, and is pro-gun rights. She believes in limited government, supports law enforcement, and will protect small businesses from state politicians' overreach.
Don't be fooled, vote for honest government: HollyJo Beers.
Rex Morehouse
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.