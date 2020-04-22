We’re all stronger when everyone can vote. Our elected officials’ job is to ensure this right and to protect the United States Postal Service that makes it possible for us to vote by mail in Oregon and elsewhere throughout the country. Because our Founders recognized how essential a national postal service is, they specifically wrote it into the Constitution!
Yet, we entered the current coronavirus crisis with many of our citizens already disadvantaged by systemic voting flaws, voter suppression, and a severely underfunded postal service. Now Trump and the GOP, who clearly fear that a fair vote would end their power, oppose any spending that doesn’t benefit them and their donors. They refuse to negotiate, and they misuse money appropriated by Congress to reward their supporters and punish their opponents. And then they hide their corruption by refusing to comply with legislative oversight and by firing Inspectors General.
If we’re to save our democracy, we need full funding for vote-by-mail and the USPS, and guaranteed legislative oversight of funds appropriated by Congress.
Therefore, I call upon Sen. Ron Wyden, Sen. Jeff Merkley and Rep. Greg Walden to oppose unanimous consent for another spending package unless it includes full funding for vote-by-mail, full funding for the United States Postal Service, and guaranteed legislative oversight of all congressionally appropriated funds.
Mary Chaffin
Sisters
