Where is our national government? Congress, both House and Senate, are taking a summer "break" until Sept. 14, while our country falls apart. As far as I can see, both parties are to blame.
We are being ravaged by epidemic, mass unemployment, severe food shortages, growing homelessness — the list goes on. We used to be the greatest nation on earth, one that other countries looked up to and admired. Now, we are a sad joke, Of course, our national leadership are mostly millionaires, so they do not have anything to lose.
If this disturbs you, you need to go to the polls in November and vote. Nothing will change if we do not make it change.
Dale Hilding
Pendleton
