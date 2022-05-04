I would like to express my support for Susan Bower's candidacy for Umatilla County commissioner.
Through the numerous non-profits I have been involved in as either a board member or employee, I have had the opportunity to work with Susan and her consulting business — Eastern Oregon Business Source. She and EOBS facilitated strategic planning sessions which resulted in plans to guide these non-profits in accomplishing their respective missions. This tendency towards strategic thinking is a quality I would like to see in a county commissioner. I want a commissioner that will make prudent and realistic investments in the future of our county.
Through EOBS Susan has also performed consulting work for Umatilla County, CTUIR, local municipalities and school districts. The relationships she has cultivated with these entities, their personnel, departments and how they function, means that she will be well positioned to hit the ground running on her first day on the job.
Finally, that Susan has been able to successfully operate a private business for over fifteen years, has created multiple jobs within EOBS in the process, is an admirable accomplishment and will guarantee that she will keep in mind the small business owners of our community.
A vote for Susan Bower on May 17 is a forward thinking investment for Umatilla County.
James (J.D.) Kindle
Pendleton
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.