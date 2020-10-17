The front runner for county commissioner has given me reason to question his integrity and demonstrated a lack of good judgment. Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol creates a dangerous situation and demonstrates the operator's disregard for the law and public safety.
The well-paid position of county commissioner can be and often is very powerful. County commissioners could even be considered judges at large. Decisions they make affect every one of us. All voters should ask themselves, "Do I want to vote for a person with demonstrated lack of good judgment and integrity for a $90K+ taxpayer-funded job?" I do not.
Two other candidates are on the ballot for county commissioner. HollyJo Beers has been an active constitutionalist. Her causes may be different than some, but shouldn't we strive for diverse ideas in our government?
The other candidate is Pat Maier, a write-in candidate. Having been a successful business owner for over 17 years, she makes decisions in a flexible and fair manner. Moreover, she has not been reluctant to comment on the current commissioners' actions, unlike Mr. Dorran, who has publicly stated that he will not comment on actions of the current commissioners. A political body full of "yes men" can be dangerous at any level.
Don’t vote for someone because of friendship, name recognition or membership in "the club." Choose the candidate who is best qualified to do the job.
Bob Stanley
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.