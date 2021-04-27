Please join us and vote for Beth Harrison for Position 1 of the Pendleton School District. I observed Beth in our Altrusa Club of Pendleton. She was a leader in Days for Girls, an international project. She always assists where needed in Altrusa. She was an advisor with me in the ASTRA Club. ASTRA is a student leadership group from our area high schools. She is prompt, organized and bright.
She has served on other educational committees in our community and serves very well. She has "skin in the game" as she is raising her family in the Pendleton School District. Her husband Russ practices family medicine in our community, so Pendleton is their home. She will serve our district well.
Margaret and Bruce Gianotti
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.