It is certainly your vote and decision to either recall or not to recall your elected officials — not that of someone from another county. Yet, as a commissioner from Harney County, I offer some observations for your consideration.
Having worked with Commissioner Melissa Lindsay and Commissioner Jim Doherty for five years, I have seen how sincere, productive, dedicated and effective they are in regional and state matters, for and on behalf of Morrow County. I recommend you vote "no" on their recall.
Whether educating and informing the state legislature on how concepts and bills are either good or bad for the people of Morrow County, or how to improve emerging legislation — Lindsay and Doherty have shown up and made the case.
Whether seeking funding for fairgrounds, city and county infrastructure or other grant funding, Lindsay and Doherty have shown up and made the case.
It has been a professional pleasure and beneficial experience to work with these Morrow County commissioners across county and regional matters. I value them and they represent you, the people of Morrow County, so well.
I believe in recalling officials who are corrupt or who have broken the trust with voters. I do not believe in recalling officials merely if or when they make decisions that may disappoint.
As you make your decision, please know that Lindsay and Doherty have represented Morrow County well across the region and state.
Patty Dorroh
Burns
