The wild rivers and streams east of the Cascades are lifelines — giving us the gift of cold, clean water to drink, late season flows for farms, havens for fish and wildlife, and places to fish, boat, camp, and rejuvenate our souls. When I moved from Eugene to Prairie City back in the early 1980s, I fell in love with the John Day River — one of Oregon’s 70-plus designated Wild & Scenic Rivers (just 2% of the state’s river miles). I also explored the not-yet-designated forks and tributaries — once finding a massive bull elk skeleton in a forested stream bottom off trail.
Decades later, I’m grateful to Sen. Ron Wyden for the opportunity to nominate favorite streams and rivers to be considered for additions to congressionally designated Wild & Scenic Rivers. His leadership and belief in the grassroots to rise up and shape history are a heartening way to begin 2020. Please send in your river and stream entries through January 20th to: rivers@wyden.senate.gov.
Marina Richie
Bend
