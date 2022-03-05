I would like to write a letter to the editor in support of Susan Bower for Umatilla County commissioner. I have known Susan for approximately nine years and I have found her to be smart, honest and bright. She knows finances having formally been an investment banker and she knows how to work with others to make good things happen.
If you will notice, Susan is the one who has organized a crew to go down to the Shearer's Foods plant, Hermiston, and help distribute much needed food stuffs to the 230 workers who were displaced by the recent fire that destroyed that plant. Susan cares about the common man and as county commissioner she will work to find someone else who is willing to come into Umatilla County and develop an industry that will employ any of those 230 employees who have not found jobs yet.
As a former investment banker, who cracked the "Good Ole Boys" board room, she knows finances and where and how to get the needed capitol to bring Umatilla County back on the map as the place to come and raise your family. She and her husband, Dr. Andrew Bower, looked at several cities before they settled on Pendleton and they did so because as Andy said, "this feels like home."
I would hope that when you go to the polls you will remember one thing: We need a leader like Susan Bower who isn't afraid to tackle hard projects and has the people skills to ensure that the right people are tapped to make any project a success. Susan also has the knowledge to know where to look for financing to do things like road repairs, infrastructure upgrades and much more.
Susan also has the skills to know when something doesn't look right or that there is something wrong and has the skill set to find the right person to fix the problem.
When election day comes please vote Susan Bower for county commissioner Position 1 and bring back the "get 'er done" attitude that Umatilla County used to have.
Barbara Ann Wright
Pendleton
