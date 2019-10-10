We are going to be presented with a great opportunity to continue to increase our school capacity while not having our annual property tax payments increase. We are very fortunate that the Hermiston School District has been very aggressive in paying off its bonded debt. This has allowed the proposed new bond to be issued without increasing our annual cost of property taxes. The growth in the assessed value in our school district boundaries will also keep the cost low.
It is not very often in our lives that we can gain two new schools, and additional capacity at our full high school without increasing the property taxpayer's annual tax bill.
We have over a full grade school in modular (temporary) housing. Our district is growing rapidly and we need to address this issue!
Please join us in supporting the new bond by voting yes to allow our school district to meet the growth occurring in our community.
Dennis and Cathy Barnett
Hermiston
