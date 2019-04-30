It has been a privilege to teach at Stanfield Elementary for many years. I come to work each day to a beautiful facility that looks new and modern. That is not the case for the middle and high school students and staff. The modular buildings especially are old and outdated, needing to be replaced.
The Stanfield School District is asking voters to pass a $14 million bond. If this passes the state of Oregon will give our district a matching $4 million. Let’s take advantage of this opportunity. This will allow the district to make timely, cost-effective repairs. It will fund the replacement of the middle school and the other necessary changes needed to enhance a safe positive learning environment for our children.
Vote yes for our Stanfield kids.
Kim Harwood
Stanfield
