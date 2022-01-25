If you listen to Democratic legislators in Congress you would think Republican-controlled states are trying to reinstitute archaic voting laws to suppress minority voters in their states. The nucleus of this argument revolves around requiring identification to vote.
They want to federalize the election process. Currently, the election process falls under the rights of states. These rights were guaranteed under the Constitution. What they fail to mention is there are 36 states that already require a form of identification to vote. It has been made clear over the last year that elections have consequences.
As the most powerful county in the free world you would think we would have the most stringent election laws in the world. But, in fact we are the only large industrial county that does not require proof of identity to vote. I find it ridiculous to think you have to show proof of identification to go out to eat or see a movie, but you don't need one to cast a vote.
To say or imply that minority votes are being suppressed by these laws are in themselves racist. Everyone needs or has some form of identification. If you receive public assistance you need some form of Identification. If you receive Social Security you need some form of identification. If you cash a check or have a bank account you need some form of identification.
As the leader of the free world we need to ensure voter integrity.
Joe Mesteth
Hermiston
