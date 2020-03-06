Russia has once again amped up covert disinformation campaigns to undermine our 2020 election in an effort to divide Americans and sow chaos and distrust. The Senate Intelligence Committee has warned that that the federal government is not sufficiently prepared to counter Russian election interference. Additionally, cybersecurity experts tell us that we remain vulnerable to hacking of election websites, voter registration rolls, voting machines, and reporting systems. We can expect even more election disruption and foreign interference in 2020 than in 2016.
Unfortunately, Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans have repeatedly blocked multiple bipartisan bills aimed at strengthening election security and countering foreign election interference (SAFE, SHEILD, and DETER acts).
Congress must significantly increase investment to safeguard our election security, including upgrading voting machines, requiring backup paper ballots, making contingency plans to mitigate the damage if and when attacks occur, and conducting post-election audits to confirm that election results are valid.
Every American voter deserves to feel confident that their vote will be counted and protected from cyberattacks. Please keep up the demand to invest in improvements to our election security, with repeated calls and letters to our elected officials in Washington.
Lara Dunn
Hood River
