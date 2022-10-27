I just finished reading the Oct. 18 front page article "Greenpeace, Shackleton and Leonardo DiCaprio." I loved the way EO journalist, Dakota Castets-Didier, captured the enthusiasm and energy of Noah Strycker's presentation that many of us so enjoyed last week. Thank you, Dakota.
And as I finished reading that newspaper, today's newspaper arrived (Oct. 20 edition) with Joe Yetter's letter to the editor entitled "An open letter to Rep. Cliff Bentz." I want to give a shout out for Joseph Yetter. He spent his nights at our home during his campaign visit for the Fourth of July parade and again when he came to our area for the Pendleton Round-Up. We enjoyed meeting him and spending time over several meals hearing about his life and reasons for running for our 2nd Congressional District seat in Washington, D.C.
Joe slept on our futon and shared our relatively small living space. He doesn't have a huge monetary backing in this most expensive election of all times that has amounted to $9.3 billion nationwide as reported last week. It is concerning that money dictates winning and losing, especially when that amount could be used to address our growing 3H issues of hunger, housing health and more.
Joe's priorities are health care for all Americans, a great education for our children, farmers meeting the challenges of the 21st century, strong national defense and honor and support of veterans. Joe is a veteran, a doctor, a teacher and a farmer. He knows the issues. You can learn more on his website joefororegon.com.
Voting for Joe is a super option.
Barbara A. B. Clark
Pendleton
