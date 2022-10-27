I just finished reading the Oct. 18 front page article "Greenpeace, Shackleton and Leonardo DiCaprio." I loved the way EO journalist, Dakota Castets-Didier, captured the enthusiasm and energy of Noah Strycker's presentation that many of us so enjoyed last week. Thank you, Dakota.

And as I finished reading that newspaper, today's newspaper arrived (Oct. 20 edition) with Joe Yetter's letter to the editor entitled "An open letter to Rep. Cliff Bentz." I want to give a shout out for Joseph Yetter. He spent his nights at our home during his campaign visit for the Fourth of July parade and again when he came to our area for the Pendleton Round-Up. We enjoyed meeting him and spending time over several meals hearing about his life and reasons for running for our 2nd Congressional District seat in Washington, D.C.

