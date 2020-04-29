Republicans across the nation are supporting Trump’s statement that if it were easier to vote “you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.” Every eligible voter should be allowed to vote; suppressing the vote in any way is unconstitutional. We are in the midst of a pandemic and the Republicans are asking us to risk our lives to vote; all should be able to vote by mail — and scratch the gerrymandering.
The administration’s press briefings do not provide valuable, science-based medical information. The person living in the White House uses them to scoff at medical science, he illustrates his incompetence by lying about what is happening and blames others for his failures — bullying others and lacking empathy, self-discipline or accountability. We are better than this.
We will vote and 2020 will be a turning point where voting on one day will be a relic like landlines. Voting will be a week — or weeks — we will vote.
Louise Shawkat
Ashland
