The Republican Party has consciously abrogated its loyalty to the Constitution of the United States, American law and the people. There are still many Republicans who believe in democratic culture, but the party itself is completely divorced from its American loyalty.
Voting is an underused American duty. Yet, the GOP has worked hard to disenfranchise Americans who fail their ideal mold. People of color, the poor, elderly and others are excluded through gerrymandering districts, removing voting opportunities and making registration difficult.
If there were many instances of fraudulent voting, some measures might possibly be justified, but the number of voter fraud cases is minuscule. Election fraud, on the other hand, the specialty of the GOP, can be found everywhere: removal of voters whose names are similar to a convicted criminal in another state, massive purging of voter rolls, often preceded by obscure notices, threats and intimidation at voting locations. It's all in the tool kit.
Consider Trump's whiny claims of fraud and that he won. State authorities say the election was untainted. The director of Homeland Security was fired by Trump for saying this was an honest election. Lindsey Graham called the secretary of state for Georgia to see if he could “lose” thousands of absentee ballots to help Trump. This is a sterling example of the GOP lust for complete power.
Regardless of your political beliefs, voting Republican means you are supporting the subversion of the American system of freedom and justice.
Fred Brown
Dallas
