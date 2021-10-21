The Supreme Court in 2013 struck down a key section of the Voting Rights Act, eliminating the Justice Department's power to screen proposed changes to the election procedures in states with discriminating histories.
The Southern Poverty Law Center, in a front-page story (fall 2021) states the "onslaught of state laws threaten voting rights ..." The story indicates lawmakers have started an attack on democracy by promoting legislation that threatens to suppress voting rights.
These laws make voting by mail and early voting more difficult, impose stricter voter ID requirements, and make faulty voter purges more likely.
It is interesting to note that since the 2020 election we are seeing a strong increase in the efforts of some states to suppress the votes (or voters) in communities of color.
These laws include some silly requirements such as banning volunteers from providing water or food to people waiting in long lines to vote. There are a lot of shenanigans going on across the nation about voter discrimination. Many groups and individuals are involved including wealthy men and women, corporations, and foundations with influence.
The 2020 Electoral College Vote that Vice President Mike Pence refused to decertify and the Jan. 6 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol, incited by supporters of President Donald Trump, continue about lies and voter fraud.
Change does happen, but voters' rights do not under our Constitution. Let us, as patriots, rid ourselves of wild conspiratorial theories and seriously follow the laws of our Constitution.
Vote.
Dorys C. Grover
Pendleton
