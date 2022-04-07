It was not so long ago that much loved Democrat President John F. Kennedy told the nation in his 1961 inaugural address, “Ask not what our country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country,” implying a sense of self sacrifice was needed by all Americans to keep the torch of freedom burning bright in a world filled with tyranny.
This was an idea most could relate to regardless of political affiliation.
But times have changed, and modern liberal philosophy has become almost unrecognizable to previous generations. It can be more accurately described as “Forget personal sacrifice, keep sitting on your behind and let the government rob your neighbor for you.”
I would ask you to read Kennedy’s speech, which he referred to God and the people in his speech. He said, “the belief that the rights of man come not from the generosity of the state, but from the hand of God.”
When was the last time you heard a political speech from a Democrat politician mention God in their speeches? It has been 61 years since President Kennedy made that speech, and I was a Democrat at the time, now each and every Democrat political priority can be broken down to a simple concept: They are all designed to take money and power away from individuals, families, communities, businesses, charities and states and transfer it directly to the federal government. I changed my political party affiliation in 2016, and I would encourage the decent Democrats of America to think long and hard for which party you choose to live under. You have until April 26 to change your voting registration in the state of Oregon.
Kathy Wilson
Pendleton
