Representative Walden, elected Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District representative in the aftermath of Wes Cooley’s corruption scandal, must have a unique appreciation for his responsibilities when he took the oath of office at that time. As he approaches retirement from Congress, he faces the most important vote during his tenure in the House of Representatives.
While party loyalties and expectations of continued influence in the Republican Party may pressure him to hue to a partisan position in his vote, his sworn oath hangs in the balance as well, urging other considerations.
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
What does this oath require of him? As our duly sworn congressman, he does not serve as a handmaiden to the executive branch, but rather must stand for the authority of Congress to make law, to appropriate our taxes, and to conduct oversight of abuses committed by the executive branch, no matter the party under presidential power.
A former colleague in Congress asked how his fellow Republicans would have voted if President Obama had carried out any of these actions, and concluded that their move to impeach and remove would have been swift. As Walden’s retired Republican colleagues urge a vote based on loyalty to principle rather than party, it is time for us to do so as well.
It is time for a clear stand against the abuse of presidential power as laid out through documents and testimony during the impeachment inquiry. This vote is not about political calculation as to the ultimate outcome of the impeachment process. It is not a vote for which side of the partisan divide Walden is on. Rather, the vote on impeachment in the House of Representatives has to do with the integrity of our form of government, the checks and balances our nation’s founders designed for it, and the legislative branch Congressman Walden serves in to continue to function as the framers of the Constitution intended, well beyond his retirement from it.
Regina Braker
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.