Oh, what a friend we have in Joshua Walker, the concrete smasher who decided to work for the people repairing Byers Avenue. I think he's got his location of work mixed up.
He needs to go west about 220 miles to the great city of Portland, where they tolerate such childish, senseless, stupid acts. They don't believe in prosecuting people like him for destroying public and private property, thus it goes on day after day to where it's now over three months.
Pendleton, wake up and set this guy straight. I know it will be a job, but it has to be done. We need to set an example that acts like this will not be tolerated in our great city. If he needs bus fare to Portland, I will see that it's taken care of.
A compliment to our city council (I don't agree on the majority of their decisions); they made a great decision on rejecting this so-called person who wanted to fill the vacancy due to Paul Chalmers leaving the area. I would have liked to have been there when he was interviewed, and I have no idea what great plans he had for the city if chosen.
Joshua, do your dirty work elsewhere. We don't need people like you in Pendleton.
Dennis Moffit Sr.
Pendleton
