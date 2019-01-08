Our government should not spend money to build more wall or fence on the southern U.S. border.
It would be a waste of taxpayers’ money to build more miles of physical wall. There is already physical wall through urban areas, places where the delay caused by a wall allows border agents to arrive quickly to catch anyone who crosses. Building wall through empty reaches of desert makes no sense. Instead, technology would be a more effective way to find and track people coming illegally across the empty spaces. Besides, those coming across the border are not terrorists — they are the tired, the poor, the huddled masses seeking asylum.
I don’t want a compromise bill to spend tax money foolishly. Let the President make a specific case for border security that addresses physical wall, more border patrol agents and up-to-date technology. Let him make the case for that being more important to our long-term security than adequate education or infrastructure. Then let Congress consider that request. Don’t waste our tax dollars on a blank check for an ineffective project just so the President can keep a campaign promise.
I don’t want a partial federal shutdown to continue. That is harming our national security. Congressional Republicans should tell the Senate Majority Leader to let Congress do its job. The Majority Leader should bring a House bill on funding the government to a Senate vote and have senators judged it on its merits. He should not abdicate his responsibility to the President. Republicans from both houses need to school their Senate Majority Leader in who he represents and serves. Congress must be allowed to do what it believes is in the best interest of the country.
End the shutdown. Stop holding our country hostage to a campaign promise. Let the President make a well-reasoned request for funding for border security. Let Congress do its job and get the President to do his job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.