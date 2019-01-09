Major political parties need to present qualified and honorable candidates for public office.
The current occupant of the Oval Office is a world-class embarrassment. Should he win "his wall," it would be a Pyrrhic victory and a monument to his galactic ego.
The hardship and stress caused by his "gut reaction" is unwarranted and detrimental to the welfare of the country. If the wall is so important, have him pay for each mile. We still don't know how many miles he could afford, so let him sacrifice for the protection and welfare of our nation.
Put a leash on old "Ready, Fire, Aim."
J.S. Willis
Pendleton
