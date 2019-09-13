The East Oregonian recently ran a front-page article on Walmart's recent decision to discontinue selling ammunition that can be used in assault-type weapons, and I believe that is a commendable step in the right direction. Yes, Walmart will undoubtedly feel a financial drop in profits, but it is clear they are putting principle before profit, and that should be recognized and respected.
Although I am a long-time Democrat, I strongly agree with Sen. Bill Hansell's (R-Athena) position that Walmart is a private business and they have the right to make business decisions that they believe are right for themselves and their customers.
Right after the El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, mass shootings, The Donald made a few comments about tightening background checks. However, all it took was a mere phone call from Wayne La Pierre, NRA executive director, and The Donald folded like a poker player with a weak hand. Unlike Walmart, The Donald puts money (in the form of campaign contributions) ahead of principle. But this does not surprise me. I have said in this forum before that The Donald never did have any principles or values.
In a related situation, The Donald is currently being investigated by Congress for unethically profiting from his properties while in public office.
There are other nationwide retailers who have also discontinued selling certain types of ammunition , but the EO only wrote about Walmart; thus, I will limit my statements to Walmart, except to say the actions of these other retailers are also commendable.
I do not think anyone really believes that Walmart's action on the situation will stop gun violence altogether, but like I said earlier, it is a good step in the right direction and it is clear that Walmart's actions are the right thing to do.
Bob Shippentower
Pendleton
