Oh, for Pete’s sake! The salmon just got $15 million and we can’t come up with help for the Oregon community of around 4,000 who have been without water and sewer since the end of winter? School is starting soon and those kids are relying on sponge baths! One of the school rooms is used for distributing bottled water? Maybe we should just hand out washboards and deliver a ton of new buckets and let it be at that — not!
Janet Boyd
Hermiston
