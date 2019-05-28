It’s not even close to Halloween! You’ve got to be kidding!
Just when you think the Democrats can’t get any more stupid, Gov. Jay Inslee (running for President of the U.S.A.) signs into law a bill to allow composting Grandma and Grandpa and throwing them into the vegetable garden. It’s hard enough to get the kiddies to eat their veggies now, without putting Grandma into the pot!
Check your produce label a the store and do not buy Washington-grown or you may be chewing on Grandpa’s leg. Will be tough to scrub Grandma and Grandpa off the carrots and radishes! New label: Grown With No Human Compost”?
Sick! Gross! The “new Frankenstein”?
Donald G. Boesch
Pendleton
