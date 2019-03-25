Just received my monthly Hermiston city bill and I had a $33.28 increase in the month I probably use less water than any other time of the year. My sewer charge has doubled also. But they included a very nice explanation for where all these rate increases are going to be used, a veritable wish list of new and exciting capital expenditures.
The hot weather is not upon us yet but I can see many people conserving water this summer in numerous ways. Look to see a lot of brown yards and dead trees. But not to worry, we will have our improvements to our city, just that no one will want to live here when it is all burnt up.
Our city council needs to learn how to vote no on the wish list of our city manager and his assistant. Building a resume on the pocketbooks of our citizens is a good way to find out if the resume is viable.
Gary Quick
Hermiston
