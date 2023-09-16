I write to express my profound concerns regarding the constitutionality of Measure 114, which will be under trial in Harney County, Oregon, later this month. As sheriff of Sherman County, it is my duty to uphold the law and protect the rights of our citizens, and I believe that Measure 114 violates the fundamental principles enshrined in our Constitution.
Measure 114’s restrictions on firearm magazines and the requirement for individuals to obtain a permit to acquire a firearm are problematic. The right to bear arms is a constitutionally protected individual right, as affirmed by the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. This measure imposes significant burdens on law-abiding citizens, including costly permits and extensive training requirements, which infringes their Second Amendment rights.
I am not sure the general public realizes how close we are to losing our Second Amendment rights. This is the closest we have gotten in Oregon to losing our rights to purchase a firearm. It is important for citizens to know that sheriffs cannot issue a permit. A permit will not exist, therefore no firearm can be purchased.
Most, if not all, gun owners will become immediate criminals for simply possessing an ammo magazine they lawfully own today.
I urge the court to carefully consider the constitutionality of Measure 114 during the upcoming trial in Harney County. It is essential to strike a balance between public safety and individual rights, and I believe this measure fails to do so.
