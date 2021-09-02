It is common knowledge that the COVID-19 virus is highly contagious. Thus, I find some of the comments made by Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen in a recent East Oregonian article very concerning. "I believe that as Americans, we have the (individual) right to choose," Bowen said.
So, I take his comment by what I read in black and white, and I will not theorize and philosophize on what he could mean. Therefore, by choosing to not wear a mask and not be vaccinated, which go hand-in-hand here in Eastern Oregon, and which greatly increase the spread of the virus, I see such comments, and choices, as very short-sighted, especially for an elected public servant.
Sheriff Bowen's comments were made in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown after she and her administration issued a mandate that requires masks for everyone inside a public school in Oregon this year. Gov. Brown made it clear her decision was based on science and date.
I agree with a letter in the Saturday, Aug. 24, 2021, EO stating individual "rights" do not give citizens the right and freedom to infect other citizens. Personally, I had my first vaccine shot against COVID-19 before Christmas 2020, and my second two weeks later. However, I still wear a mask as a precaution for the health and well-being of others. As Sheriff Bowen stated, this is my choice, and I do not feel that my rights are being infringed upon.
John Donne's wise words from several centuries ago still hold true: "No man is an island, unto itself." And, of course, the Nobel Prize-winning author Ernest Hemingway borrowed these few words to begin his world-renowned novel, "For Whom the Bell Tolls."
Bob Shippentower
Pendleton
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.