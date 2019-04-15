By now just about everybody agrees the streets of Pendleton are worn out and breaking apart. The cause of such wear and tear is obviously due to the vehicles we all drive on these streets day after day.
Over the past 30 years the size and weight of our cars and trucks have increased substantially, which has hastened the street damage. The most direct way to pay for street repair is to tax the vehicles that create the problem. A gasoline tax is equitable, as the heaviest vehicles that do the most street damage also use the most gasoline, so they will pay a little more at the pump. But a fuel tax on all vehicles means everybody chips in.
No one likes taxes, but let’s face it, folks, we created the problem, so it’s up to us to pay for its solution.
Terry Templeman
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.