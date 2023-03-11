The Pendleton Planning Commission has come out with plans to widen Northwest Despain Avenue from Main Street to Seventh Street with added parking on the North side of Despain. Most of us just heard about this two weeks ago with an article in the East Oregonian.
Most of us with property on Despain and the surrounding area that I know of are against this idea. There may be some that are for it, but I haven’t spoke to anyone who is.
The city planners say it will slow down traffic and give us much needed parking. We say it won’t slow down traffic, it will speed up traffic. And, we say, we have plenty of parking, we don’t need it.
And, it will be unsafe for our school children who walk those streets every day to catch their school bus at Fourth Street and Despain or 10th Street and Carden Avenue, plus the kids who walk to the high school.
There are many very good and safe drivers that use Despain. And, there are some that aren’t. I’ve seen some drivers go right through the stop signs at Fourth and Despain and Seventh and Despain, not even touching their brakes. I’ve seen many drivers roll through those stop signs.
And, I’ve seen many drivers look down at their phones as they come to those stop signs. There are plenty of distracted drivers. Everyone sees it. We need flashing stop signs at Fourth and Despain and 10th and Carden. That’s where our children gather to catch the school busses.
We need the speed reduced to 20 mph. It’s safer for everyone.
Also, the Buckin' Bean Coffee shop sits at Fourth and Despain. They just went through two years of COVID-19 shutdown. What do you think will happen to their business if the city starts this project? It could cripple their business.
Kirbie and Winston Hill have worked very hard to build up a great community business. We need more young business people like them. Not to mention the historical significance of Despain and all the beautiful, older homes.
My family has owned the home at 911 N.W. Despain since 1965. I’ve seen a lot in my time on the North Hill. I’ve been up and down Despain many, many times. It works just fine the way it is. And, in my 70 years of being a life long Buckaroo, in all the conversations I’ve had with everyone, no one has ever said, we need to widen Despain and create more parking.
Dean Fouquette
Pendleton
