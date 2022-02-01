In his marathon press conference on Jan. 19, President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia has something much more important to worry about than whether Ukraine looks East of West – namely, "a burning tundra that will not freeze again naturally."
I do not mean to downplay the severity of Russian aggression against our ally Ukraine, nor the damage the fires in the Russian tundra pose to Russia’s economy and stability. But I would ask the president to look at the number of acres in the United States that are in permafrost and are subject to the same melting and fire dangers as the Russian north. Alaska has fires most years on permafrost ground. We face the same dangers Russia faces.
This is not a quick acting crisis so it’s hard to see the urgency of responding to it. But we have to act now before the damage is irreversible. We need large scale, immediate action by nations around the world, including action in the United States Congress.
Oregon’s senators get it: they know we have to write climate policy and provide climate change mitigation funds now. Eastern Oregon’s congressional representative needs to see the urgent need. Please write to him (again) to plead that he support climate change funding and policy. If you have friends in other states, urge them to write to their sSenators and members of Congress as well. Start with your friends in Alaska.
Lindsay Winsor
Milton-Freewater
