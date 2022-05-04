In the planning and formation of Blue Mountain Community College the first President, Wally McCrae, said residents of Umatilla and Morrow Counties made it clear that they wanted the college to offer courses that would be transferable to colleges and universities and to provide vocational programs. Over time “old blue” has kept that covenant with our constituents. Blue Mountain is often called a “gem” and “the college”. Much could be written about why Blue Mountain Community College has enjoyed such strong support and has earned that reputation.
I write from the “old blue” perspective that I know best. For thirty years it was my privilege to teach animal science courses at BMCC. Our agriculture department offers courses that transfer to colleges and universities as well as vocational “hands on” classes and labs. Between 1976-1980 the Blue Mountain ag department established transfer agreements with Oregon State University, Washington State University and the University of Idaho. To date the success of BMCC ag students has earned them Bachelor of Science and advanced degrees from at least 12 universities. Students credit their success to the advising and academic rigor at BMCC in all disciplines including math, chemistry, English, biological and social sciences. There have been thousands of very successful Blue Mountain agriculture students in a variety of careers ranging from horticulture to high school agriculture instructors to veterinarians. Most now live and work in our local communities and help to build the economic base. There have been students selected for the prestigious “who’s who among university students”. Some of these local agriculture instructors have gone on to become administrators in their own respective schools.
“We have only one good name” is a truth applicable to colleges and people. As the college board deliberates and makes critical decisions, I strongly encourage members to not lose sight of the directive given many decades ago to maintain core academic courses in tandem with vocational programs.
Paul Davis
Pendleton
