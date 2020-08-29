"No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent." The Nobel Prize-winning author, Ernest Hemingway, borrowed this quote from the 16th century English metaphysical poet, John Donne, as the preface to his great novel "For Whom the Bell Tolls," which takes place during the Spanish Civil War of the 1930s.
There is discussion currently taking place throughout our country, including locally, about individual rights in the context of the larger community. When I first read this book back in high school I gave a lot of thought to these few words that Hemingway chose to begin his world-renowned novel.
As a Native American, the insight for me is that while individual rights are important, it is the larger sense of community and relationships that are paramount to my overall well-being, socially, physically, spiritually and, yes, even economically.
In extremely trying times, I believe we must sometimes set aside our self-interests and cooperate together for the common and greater good of everyone. One clear example of this was during World War II: Millions of men and women set aside their personal goals of careers, education, starting a family, and so on. The entire country bonded together to defeat external threats to our very existence as a nation of people.
Now we are facing this pandemic threat, which has already killed more than 175,000 of our fellow Americans. I do not believe it is asking too much of any of us to take some simple steps of precaution, such as wearing a face mask, maintaining social distancing, and washing our hands. I fail to see how our personal "rights" are being threatened by these steps. Our free speech rights, voting rights, right to protest, etc., are not being infringed upon.
Bob Shippentower
Pendleton
