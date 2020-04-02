The city’s comprehensive plan to raise $1 million annually for street repairs by increasing the street utility fee, adding a large event fee, increasing the motel tax and successfully passing a city gas tax, all without having a Plan B, was doomed from the beginning simply because it was based on a best-case scenario. It’s pretty obvious now that’s not going to be the case.
Was a Plan B really necessary? Nobody could have forecast the recent flood or the spread of the coronavirus in rapid succession, but the transition to electric cars, trucks, and buses, and increased fuel efficiency doesn’t seem to have been a consideration. That best-case scenario? It’s evaporated. With the current economic uncertainty, and rather than face an embarrassing loss at the polls, city hall has dropped its support for the gas tax provision of their plan.
Once the impact of the coronavirus fades, you can bet calls for a gas tax will resume. Visionaries like City Councilor McKennon McDonald have already made the transition to electric vehicles. Walla Walla, Washington, is not far behind with their decision to transition to electric buses. With the installation of wheelchair charging stations in our city parks, Pendleton’s city hall must see our future population as comprised mostly of senior citizens confined to electric wheelchairs. Tribal officials, on the other hand, have placed their bets on something more sensible, the automobile, installing extensive vehicle charging facilities.
Pendleton residents and visitors deserve better streets. A fair guess would find that the majority of streets used by our visitors are actually state highways whose maintenance responsibility is that of the state of Oregon. However, our mayor has made it clear that we and our visitors are going to pay extra to get our streets fixed, one way or another. When it comes to our visitors, asking for a gas tax, motel tax and an event fee is like inviting friends over for dinner, then greeting them with a cover charge for entrance.
It doesn’t do much to further that image of hospitality that Pendleton is famous for. That’s an image that people like Pat Beard, Doug Corey, Andy McAnally, and the many board members and volunteers of Happy Canyon and the Round-Up have taken great pains to promote, and the benefits received by nonprofit organizations assisting these activities. After all, we are continually reminded of the millions of dollars our guests pump into our local hotels and restaurants.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
